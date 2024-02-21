BOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a box truck in Boxboro on Wednesday.

The crash on the southbound side of I-495 left the box truck dangling off the highway into the woods and several other vehicles damaged. Motorists are warned to expect significant delays.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

