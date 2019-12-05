Police searching for convicted sex offender with pot leaf, burning joints tattooed on forehead

(WHDH) — Police in Ohio are turning to the public for help tracking down a convicted sex offender who has a pot leaf tattooed smack dab in the middle of his forehead, a pair joints tattooed in place of his eyebrows, and the words “Pot Head” scrawled above all the ink.

Douglas Perry Christopher, 51, of Belpre, is wanted on a warrant for failure to provide a change of address, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tier III sex offender was convicted of sexual battery in 2010 and released from prison in 2013, records show.

Christopher is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is said to have an array of other tattoos scattered all over his body including “LONE” on his left hand, “WOLF” on his right hand, a cross on his back, playing cards on his left leg, theater masks on his right leg, a half sleeve on each arm, and a cross with a crown on his neck.

Anyone with information on Christopher’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

