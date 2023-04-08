FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Falmouth bank at gunpoint on Saturday, officials said.

The suspect, described as being a white male, entered the Rockland Trust Bank on Davis Straits around 9 a.m. and fled the area in a stolen Ford SUV, which was later found in the 200 block of Teaticket Highway, police said.

State police say they’ve set up a perimeter and are actively searching the area with a K-9 unit.

The state police Air Wing is also expected to assist in the search.

No additional information was immediately available.

