Police searching for Manchester, NH bank robbery suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday morning.

Officers responding to a panic alarm at the Eastern Bank on Hooksett Road around 9:25 a.m. spoke with witnesses who said a man entered the bank, passed a teller a note, and fled the scene in a vehicle after leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man who is between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, approximately 40 or 50 years old, with brown eyes and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Detective Unit at 792-5500.

