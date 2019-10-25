Police standoff in Nashua, NH prevents residents from reaching homes for hours

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - An ongoing police standoff in Nashua, New Hampshire has left residents wondering when they will be able to get back into their homes.

Twelve hours into the ordeal, neighbors said they were starting to get tired and frustrated waiting for the events to play out.

“My sister has been locked out of her house for a little while now,” David Dion said. “Over maybe, five hours now and we’re waiting for the standoff to get ended and get done so that she can bring her kids back into the house and everything else.”

Eman L’Heureux who lives nearby echoed that sentiment saying, “at this point, with 50 plus cruisers, SWAT team, National Guard here, I am sure everyone is ready to go home by now. This is crazy.”

Police have not released any information regarding the nature of the standoff.

