MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Polls in the New Hampshire senate race show Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas taking the lead.

Astronaut and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly flew up to New Hampshire to support Pappas’ candidacy Thursday.

They met with first responders at a firehouse in pappas’ hometown of Manchester.

“There’s a real choice here,” Pappas said. “It’s about whether we are going to unwind the damage that this administration is causing and stand up for New Hampshire – to lower costs and make this economy fair – or whether we’re just gonna have someone who is gonna rubber stamp policies that are making life worse and jacking up costs.”

Pappas is running against former U.S. Senator John Sununu, who met with small business owners in Farmington.

The Republican served one term in the Senate beginning in 2003.

He was defeated by Jeanne Shaheen, who is now retiring and leaving an open seat.

“Look, what New Hampshire needs is a strong independent voice in Washington and that’s exactly what I’ll do: stand up for the people of new hampshire every single day on issues important to us,” Sununu said.

Attack ads have targeted both Sununu and Pappas; the candidates say a lot of out of state money is coming into this campaign because of the high stakes.

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