VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Leo XIV has become the first pope to vote in a U.S. election.

The Vatican confirmed Friday that the Chicago-born pontiff had submitted a mail-in ballot in Chicago ahead of November’s midterm elections, citing his long-standing belief in civic participation.

Leo, formerly Robert Prevost, “has exercised his right to vote as a United States citizen” and has done so “whenever he was eligible to do so,” the Holy See press office said.

The statement said he had also voted while living in Peru whenever he was eligible.

“The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes,” it added.

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