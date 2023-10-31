MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Home security video shows a postal worker delivering mail on Arden Street in Medford before the mail carrier was assaulted and robbed.

Police said the attackers were a group of men who took off after the assault. Investigators were also seen at several nearby streets.

The mail truck, believed to belong to the victim, sat parked nearby for hours while the postal worker was taken to the hospital. He suffered serious facial injuries and is in stable condition.

“Three individuals assaulted the letter carrier, and we believe that they took the master key to the mailbox he was on his letter route for,” said Medford police officer Jessica Walsh.

Police said the attackers took off in a getaway car that was later located in Lowell. The people inside were identified, but no one is under arrest.

Sarah Carroll, who was in her home at the time of the attack, said she saw a neighbor helping the mail carrier.

“I heard some kind of scream or yell,” Carroll said. “She was comforting a gentlemen that was on her driveway. He was on the ground, and I couldn’t see what was happening. She was picking up papers around him. Then the police came and the ambulance came.”

7News cameras were there when local police along with postal inspectors roped off the area. Police placed markers around the evidence, took pictures of clues and bagged remnants left at the scene.

“My wife is overwhelmed because my kids play here,” said Kevin Guilherme, who lives nearby. “It’s such a great area. The last thing we’d ever think is this ever happening, especially to a postal worker.”

“Its horrifying to know this is happening in our area,” Guilherme said.

