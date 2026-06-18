STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pregnant woman drove into a hotel in Sturbridge and opened fire, wounding one person, before turning the gun on herself early Thursday morning, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sturbridge Police Department, the Southbridge Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police Troopers from the Sturbridge Barracks responded to reports of a vehicle being driven into the Sturbridge Plaza Hotel on 400 Haynes Street at approximately 1 a.m. They said there were additional reports of shots fired in the hotel.

Police said the suspect, a woman in her late 20’s who was eight-months-pregnant, plowed her SUV into the hotel looking for two people known to her. She then opened fire inside the building, shooting an innocent bystander.

A man who had just gotten into town ahead of the World Cup match between Scotland and Morocco said he was asleep in his hotel room and woke up to the sound of a car alarm followed by gunshots.

“I think I heard three rapid, and that made me get out of bed. And then I saw her firing three rapidly into the hotel, and I saw the massive flash and all that,” said Stuart Mackelvie, a guest at the hotel. “You see this stuff on TV, but I’ve never been anywhere near anything like this.”

That victim was taken to Harrington Hospital, and later flown to UMass Lakeside where he remains in critical condition. Investigators do not believe the victim was one of the people the suspect had been looking for.

The Worcester County District Attorney said responding officers attempted to talk with the suspect before she discharged her weapon again, resulting in a self-inflicted gunshot wound. EMS on scene rendered “extensive” life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A couple of commands were given by the police. It moved very, very fast. ‘Put down the gun, put down the gun,’ came around the corner and that’s when the fatal shot was fired,” said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early. “This case is very complicated and we won’t be able to talk about many aspects of the case due to our domestic violence statute laws.”

The suspect’s identity is not being released at this time.

The Sturbridge Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, State Police Crime Scene Services, State Police Crash and Reconstruction Section (CARS), State Police Firearms Identification Section (FIS), and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.

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