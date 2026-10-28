Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday in the Matthew Farwell trial.

Farwell is charged with killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child and staging the death to look like a suicide. Prosecutors allege Farwell killed her to stop her from exposing federal crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child. They claim Farwell had been grooming her for sex since she was 15 years old and was part of the Stoughton Police Explorers mentoring program.

Jessica Hyde, an FBI Digital Forensic Expert, was the last witness for the prosecution.

Hyde testified about data on Birchmore’s phone and Apple Watch the night she died. She compared the time on her devices to surveillance video from her apartment lobby.