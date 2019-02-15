Prosecutors: Somerville fatal hit-and-run suspect knew he hit someone, was too afraid to stop

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) – A Norwood man facing charges in connection with a Somerville hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a longtime Watertown Public Schools administrator last week told police that he knew he hit someone but was too afraid to stop or come forward, prosecutors said.

Edward Clark, 55, was arraigned in Somerville District Court Friday following his Thursday arrest in connection with the Feb. 8 crash on Powder House Boulevard that killed 40-year-old Allison Donovan, of Somerville.

After pleading not guilty, Clark was released on bail. A judge ordered him not to consume alcohol, use drugs, or drive a motor vehicle.

Edward Clark, 55, arriving at court today after he was arrested Thursday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident in connection with the Feb. 8 crash on Powder House Boulevard that killed 40-year-old Allison Donovan. @7News pic.twitter.com/XV17raUijs — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) February 15, 2019

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run about 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 8 found Donovan and another woman injured in the street.

Donovan was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. The second woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Donovan was a school teacher and administrator in Watertown and was “loved by students and staff,” according to a statement issued by Watertown Public Schools.

Clark was not phased after he struck the two woman with his truck and proceeded to follow through with dinner plans Friday night, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said Clark was operating a 2003 black Ford F-150 and traveling east on Powder House Boulevard when he struck both women in a crosswalk before fleeing the scene, officials said.

Investigators recovered several surveillance videos that showed a full-size, black pick-up truck with a cover over the bed leaving the area moments after the crash.

A Tufts University police officer spotted a truck with front-end damage that looked similar to the suspect vehicle on Thursday. Clark, the registered owner of the truck, was later tracked down and taken into custody.

Clark also allegedly went to Home Depot and a mechanic in Malden to try and fix the front-end damage on his truck and cover up the crime.

He is due back in court on March 15.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)