Happy Monday! It’s been a soaker already with localized flash flooding. Thankfully, the rain comes to an end later this evening leading to a two-day stretch of quieter weather. After that…the extreme heat and storms return.

We will continue to see spottier, hit-or-miss showers, downpours and storms through 8/9 p.m. tonight. Be extra vigilant as you’re driving around, and remember to never drive through flooded roadways.

Overnight, skies clear out and humidity will drop. It’ll still feel humid when you first go to bed, but when you step outside tomorrow morning you’ll notice the difference. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 50s away from the coastline, with lows near the low to mid 60s by the water. Still, that’ll feel pretty good compared to the muggy few nights we’ve had.

Tuesday morning your commute-time temperatures will warm from the 60s to the 70s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be plentiful sunny. Honestly, after today, tomorrow is looking like a 10 out of 10 weather day.

Wednesday will be more of the same! You can expect a slight uptick in humidity but it’s still pretty low compared to where we’re standing now. Dew points will be in the low to mid 60s which is a little sticky but not oppressive. There will be a few more clouds around producing partly sunny skies with morning lows in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

After that we’re tracking the return of high heat and more storms! Thursday highs will jump to the upper 80s, but with extremely high humidity, that’ll feel like the mid to upper 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated! There will be some spotty storms in the afternoon, too.

Friday looks to be a repeat but even hotter. We’re tracking a chance for some spotty storms in the afternoon and evening with highs near 90. With humidity still up there, that’ll feel more like the upper 90s even nearing 100 degrees.

Saturday we’ll still be reaching the upper 80s with high humidity making it feel like the 90s again. Otherwise, partly sunny skies and again a few storm chances. Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend with bright skies but still hot in the upper 80s. Stay tuned!