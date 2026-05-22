KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man was arrested on Thursday and is accused of brandishing a BB gun in a parking lot while a high school prom was going on in Kingston.

Adrian Arroyo, 18, appeared in court Friday morning and faces several charges.

On Thursday, around 7:15 p.m., Kingston police responded to Indian Pond Country Club for reports of a disturbance during the South Shore Technical High School prom dance.

Police say a man, later identified as Arroyo, who is not a student, was attending the prom and got into a verbal argument with two girls in the parking lot. They say the argument escalated, and Arroyo threatened to hit one of them with a car.

During the argument, police say Arroyo brandished a black semi-automatic style pistol before fleeing the area.

Police canvased the area and eventually surrounded Arroyo. Police say he later surrendered.

At the same time, police say they obtained a search warrant for Arroyo’s residence in Randolph. An investigation led them to believe he may have stored the gun in another car at the home. Detectives were able to find a black Crossman BB gun replica pistol in the glovebox of a car at Randolph’s residence.

Police say no one was injured.

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