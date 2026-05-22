KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man was arrested on Thursday and is accused of brandishing a BB gun in a parking lot during a high school prom in Kingston, according to Kingston police.

Adrian Arroyo, 18, appeared in Plymouth District Court Friday morning to face multiple felony charges, including Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

On Thursday, Kingston police responded to Indian Pond Country Club on Country Club Way for reports of a disturbance during the South Shore Technical High School prom dance at approximately 7:15 p.m. An on-site police detail officer requested assistance following reports of a man displaying a firearm in the parking lot.

Police said a man, later identified as Arroyo, got into a verbal argument with two girls in the parking lot. The argument escalated, and Arroyo threatened to hit one of them with a car, saying “I’ll run your fat (expletive) over,” according to a police report.

Police said Arroyo then brandished a firearm, pointed it into the air, and appeared to “rack” the weapon, potentially loading a round into the chamber.

“Arroyo did not point the weapon at her directly, but he did raise it up and was swearing at her and her friend,” the police report said.

Police said Arroyo is not a student at South Shore Technical High School; he had a ticket because his ex-girlfriend is a student and they had originally planned to go to the dance together.

“It was an ex-boyfriend who got into it with an ex-girlfriend, and, at some point, he pulled a pistol, said Kingston Police Chief Brian Holmes.

“She was visibly shaken and could not stop crying when she was speaking with police,” said Proseuctor Taramarie Pellerin.

Police said Arroyo then fled the area in his vehicle, but was located by Randolph police at his home in the town a short time later. He surrendered to officers peacefully and was transferred custody to Kingston police.

At the same time, police said they obtained a search warrant for Arroyo’s residence in Randolph. An investigation led them to believe he may have stored the gun in another car at the home. Detectives were able to find a black Crossman BB gun replica pistol in the glovebox of a car at his home.

No one was injured in the incident.

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