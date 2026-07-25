MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Shadowbrook quarries have been a popular spot for a swimmers — even though it’s illegal — and now a search is resuming on Sunday for a missing person.

Video from a drone showed dive teams working in the area after a group of people reported a drowning on Saturday. Those same teams are going to resume this morning.

Nearby residents say the area can be dangerous, especially when large crowds gather.

“I’ve seen them come in here, they really can’t do anything back there when there’s a lot of them. There’s times over the summer where there’s like a hundred and something people,” a resident said. “It’s a very sad situation to see this.”

Just last weekend, a teen was Med-flighted after falling from a rock cliff, prompting police to once again ask people not to trespass or swim in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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