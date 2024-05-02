BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttles are replacing Red Line trains between Park Street and JFK/UMass through next Friday, May 10.

On Thursday, the first day of the change, Braintree branch trains were at a standstill due to a disabled train at JFK/UMass during the morning commute, causing a headache for many riders. This issue was resolved around 10 a.m.

Red Line Update: Regular service has resumed between JFK/UMass and North Quincy. Shuttle buses will continue to operate between Park Street and JKF/UMass. https://t.co/chvsWKD12D — MBTA (@MBTA) May 2, 2024

During the shutdown, the Commuter Rail is free to ride between South Station, JFK/UMass, Quincy Center, and Braintree.

The MBTA says the service change is part of its track improvement program. Crews will complete track and signal work as well as station upgrades.

The T says the goal is to reduce slow zones.

Meanwhile, on the Blue Line, the T said it is lifting all speed restrictions after fixing problems along the tracks, which they say will make trips about three minutes quicker.

