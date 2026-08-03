BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have acquired all-star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles, with the return unknown at this time, according to reports.

Coming off of a scorching July, in which they went 21-4, the Red Sox make a splash, upgrading at catcher by acquiring Rutschman, 28, who has a .764 on base plus slugging (OPS) percentage in 67 games for Baltimore this season.

Rutschman was drafted first overall by the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and later made his major league debut in 2022, coming in second for American League Rookie of the Year.

Rutschman is a three time all-star who will give the surging Red Sox a boost behind the plate when he returns from injury, with both Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong struggling offensively this season. Rutschman is currently on the 10-day injured list with a wrist injury. It is his third stint on the injured list this season.

The Red Sox are currently 60-51, coming off of a sweep of the reigning World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers. They’re currently third in the American League East, five games out of first place, and currently hold the second American League Wild Card spot, four games up on the Cleveland Guardians.

The Red Sox wrapped up their road trip against the Dodgers and will be back home to face the American League Central-leading White Sox Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

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