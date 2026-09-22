BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have extended manager Chad Tracy, signing him to a three-year extension with a club option for 2030.

Along with the extension, the Red Sox have also dropped the “interim” tag from Tracy’s title. In doing so, Tracy becomes the 49th manager in team history.

Tracy became the Sox interim manager in late April after the team started 12-17 under Alex Cora.

Since his promotion from Worcester, Tracy and the Sox have had a historic turnaround, which included a 15-game win streak, and are 74-55 since. In June, the Sox found themselves at 32-46, 14 games under .500.

Tracy and the Red Sox clinched a playoff berth over the weekend, and currently sit at 84-72, third in the American League East.

With the team’s turnaround, Tracy has put himself in the conversation for American League Manager of the Year. His father, Jim Tracy, won National League Manager of the Year in 2009 while at the helm for the Colorado Rockies.

The Red Sox have also picked up General Manager Craig Breslow’s 2029 and 2030 options.

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