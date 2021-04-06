Red Sox unveil new Boston Marathon-themed uniforms for Patriots’ Day weekend

April 6, 2021, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers, and outfielder Alex Verdugo pose for a portrait as they display 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox and Nike on Tuesday unveiled a new Boston Marathon-themed uniform that the ballclub will wear during games on Patriots’ Day weekend.

The Red Sox will be the first club to debut the Nike MLB City Connect Series uniforms.

Boston will wear the uniform when they square off with the Chicago White Sox on April 17 and 18. They will continue to wear the white B Strong jerseys on Monday, April 19, which have been worn annually since the Marathon bombing in 2013.

The City Connect uniform adopts colors that honor the spirit of Patriots’ Day weekend, and features “Boston” in a stencil font across the chest paying tribute to the Boylston Street finish line.

The numbers “617” are highlighted on the left sleeve as a nod to the area code for Boston and Fenway Park. The numbers appear within a racing bib, honoring one of the city’s most iconic annual sports traditions.

Six other clubs will dawn City Connect uniforms as they are rolled out throughout the 2021 season.

The new jersey are available for purchase at Nike.com and MLBShop.com, among other retail locations.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)