BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of residents are protesting the construction of an Eversource substation in an East Boston neighborhood, which began earlier this month.

About 30 residents and members of the environmental organization GreenRoots rallied outside the future site of the substation on Condor Street Wednesday morning, calling for Gov. Maura Healey to stop construction of an Eversource substation.

“We really think this project is the wrong project for the neighborhood, it’s the wrong project for our electrical grid, and there’s a better location for it and that would be over at the airport,” said East Boston resident and GreenRoots member John Walkey.

Eversource claims the project exceeds safety and environmental standards, adding in a statement, “The East Eagle substation will address severe electric capacity constraints currently existing in Chelsea and East Boston, while ensuring safe and reliable electric service to all customers in those communities.”

However, protestors are calling for more to be done. They want the governor to conduct what they’re calling an “equity analysis” of the siting and permitting.

“I am here because I live here,” said East Boston resident Sandra Nijjar. “This is my community. I live here, this is my home. And this Eversource substation, it doesn’t make sense to put it in a residential area, where it floods, right on the shoreline.”

The protestors say they have filed several appeals and hope to meet with Gov. Healey.

