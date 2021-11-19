BOSTON (WHDH) - A rise in coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is causing concern ahead of a busy travel week.

Nearly 3,200 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The last time the number of new cases neared 3,200 was back on Feb. 4.

All of Massachusetts, excluding Dukes County, is considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as being high-risk for COVID-19 transmission.

Dukes County has a substantial transmission rate, according to the CDC.

This rise in cases comes as millions of Americans are expected to head out to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Massport CEO Lisa Wieland predicts that many people will be traveling this holiday season.

“We think this will be the largest holiday travel period in over two years,” she said. “There are people who are very excited out there to see family and friends for the first time in a long time.”

Massport officials are reminding those traveling through Logan International Airport for the holiday that COVID-19 testing sites are available.

Masks are also required in terminals, on the flight, and on any public transit.

“That’s a federal requirement and we hope that everyone will comply,” said Ed Freni, Massport Director of Aviation Operations.

Massachusetts Secretary of Transporation James Tessler added, “We want everybody to reach their destinations safely.”

Some places around New England, like Nantucket and Wellfleet, are trying to protect residents from the coronavirus by once again implementing mask mandates.

The CDC’s number one recommendation for COVID-19 prevention is to get vaccinated.

