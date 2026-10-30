SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - In Salem, haunted happenings have been the theme of the month, and spooky season is about to be taken to another level with Halloween weekend starting Friday.

It’s expected to be a busy weekend in salem for the city’s haunted happenings, with thousands expected to flood the city Friday and Saturday for Halloween.

The Witch City is celebrating its 400th anniversary this year and officials are asking everyone to plan ahead. Parking will be very limited, so they are urging people to take the Commuter Rail.

The MBTA has additional service to Salem on the Newburyport-Rockport line to accomodate the increased ridership.

The last trains will leave for Boston just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday night.

The MBTA parking garage in Salem will also be closed for several hours Saturday night, the big night of festivities.

There will be five different stages set up with performances running until 10 p.m.

At 10:10 p.m. the night will wrap up with a drone show in Downtown Salem.

Officials say you should plan to leave at 10:30 p.m.

The city asks that everyone be on their best behavior to have a fun and safe environment all weekend long.

Violations for things like disorderly behavior or drinking in public could lead to fines that will be tripled this weekend.

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