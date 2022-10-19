WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester school bus driver put out a car fire Tuesday.

Peggy Holloway, a school bus driver for Worcester Public Schools, said she was getting ready to drive kids home when she heard an explosion. Once she saw flames, she knew she had to take action.

“I knew the kids were safe on the bus with the monitor,” Holloway said. “I grab my fire extinguisher, the parents and the child were next to me on the sidewalk. And I went up to the car and kind of hesitated a minute, and I said ‘no I have to do this, I have to try and put this fire out.'”

According to Holloway, the two adults and baby in the car are all okay. The cause of the fire was not clear.

