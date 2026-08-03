PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The second week of Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial is set to begin Monday, with the prosecution preparing to call more witnesses to the stand.

On Friday, jurors walked through the Duxbury home where Clancy strangled her three children in January of 2023 and then attempted to take her own life.

During the trial’s first week, several people testified, including first responders and Patrick Clancy, the children’s father and Lindsay’s ex-husband.

The jury also visited the Plymouth restaurant where Patrick Clancy picked up dinner the night of the murders. He returned home to find Lindsay seriously hurt on the lawn and their children dead inside the house.

While the prosecution is arguing that Lindsay was sane at the time of the murders, her defense claims she should not be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from post-partum psychosis and was overmedicated by doctors.

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