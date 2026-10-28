TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS is helping you “See the Good,” and we’re highlighting the Balderrama family in Taunton.

The Balderrama family has a bewitching Halloween display that’s raising money for a great cause. This year, the family is accepting donations for the “MTJ Effect.”

The organization encourages kids to play sports in honor of children affected by pediatric cancer.

The Balderrama’s have a personal connection to the cause. Their sons have played baseball for the non-profit.

“There was one little boy that they played for that we got really close with as far as his family,” Kendall Balderrama said. “His grandmother was an amazing person to contact with, but he just recently passed away from pediatric cancer. His name was Brayden and his favorite holiday was Halloween. So, we figured what better than that to honor him and try to help other kids so hopefully this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

The Halloween display is on Duffy Drive in Taunton and the family will have a donation box for anyone who wants to give.

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