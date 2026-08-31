Massachusetts’ state primary will be held Tuesday, and Senate candidates Ed Markey and Seth Moulton are hitting the campaign trail to make one last pitch to voters.

Moulton spent Sunday in the western part of the state discussing his positions on various issues.

The congressman is challenging incumbent Senator Ed Markey, who was elected to the Senate in 2013.

He campaigned in Dorchester over the weekend.

The winner will face Republican John Deaton, who is unopposed in that party’s primary.

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