MADISON, Wis. (WHDH) — With love in the air this Valentine’s Day, residents of a Wisconsin assisted living facility are offering their relationship advice.

The senior citizens at Oak Park Place shared via a Facebook post what makes a relationship successful.

Bob encouraged loved ones to “be faithful,” adding, “She should be the one and only.”

Phil said it’s important to have good communication, writing, “You kind of have to speak the same language.”

Allan offered the advice of “Never go to bed angry,” while Rita said, “Two words: Yes, dear!”

