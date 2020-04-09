BOSTON (WHDH) - A stretch of the Orange Line has suspended service as the Boston Fire Department investigates a report of smoke in the area of the track at Haymarket Station.

Orange Line service is suspended between North Station and Back Bay Stations, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Commuters are advised to use the Green Line through Downtown Boston.

