BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Worcester, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties.

A previous tornado warning in parts of Middlesex, Worcester, Hampshire, and Hampden counties has expired. The National Weather Service has previously issued a tornado watch for Essex county.

In the case of a tornado, residents are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building, including basements, hallways, bathrooms, and closets. They are also advised to stay away from windows, loose objects, and evacuate from mobile homes.

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