Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Worcester, Middlesex counties

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties for Wednesday evening, saying damage to power lines and trees is possible.

The warning stated the storm may have 60 mph winds and heavy rain and lightning.

Potentially affected areas included Cambridge, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Waltham, Medford, Arlington, Billerica, Marlborough, Woburn, Shrewsbury, Chelmsford, Natick, Watertown, Lexington, Milford, Wellesley, Melrose, Belmont and Burlington.

