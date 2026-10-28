SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have lifted a shelter in place order amid the search for a man who escaped state prison.

Daquhan Cromer is considered to be armed and dangerous.

They now believe he has left the area.

He was last seen in the area of Millville Street and Taylor Street in Salem.

Police searched the area using a state police helicopter, an armored vehicle, and cruisers for several hours overnight.

Salem police said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

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