A shooting in California at a store selling costumes and decor on the eve of Halloween has left one person dead and six injured, police said.

Gunfire rang out inside Spirit Halloween, a store at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield late Friday, the Fairfield Police Department said in a statement posted to social media.

All seven victims had gunshot wounds, including the person who died, the statement said. The remaining victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, and at least three people were in critical condition.

The statement posted around midnight early Saturday said that detectives were investigating and speaking with witnesses to try to identify a suspect.

“This is still a very active crime scene. Detectives are speaking with witnesses and diligently working to identify the suspect responsible for this horrific shooting,” the statement said.

Fairfield is about 37 miles (60 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento.

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