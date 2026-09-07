BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Jamaica Plain on Sunday night that left two people hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 1991 Columbus Ave. around 8 p.m. found two victims who were taken to nearby hospitals.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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