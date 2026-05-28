BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating after shots were fired at a park in East Boston Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to LoPresti Park at 33 Sumner Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a number of bullet casings in the area and said at least five shots were fired.

A preliminary investigation suggests a number of young males may have been involved in the shooting.

“Warm weather, there’s a lot of people here, there’s a lot of activity. There’s a lot of good people and there’s always a couple bad actors. Kids have a lot of time on their hands in the summer time,” said one man who lives in the area.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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