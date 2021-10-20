BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews pulled a snapped skateboard from underneath a Green Line trolley that derailed Tuesday night, causing a temporary suspension of service.

One car of a slow-moving, two-car train derails just after departing Heath Street Station shortly before 8 p.m., according to an MBTA spokesperson.

The car remained upright and the three passengers who were on board safely exited the trolley, the spokesperson said.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation but the spokesperson says it appears that the trolley’s wheels interacted with debris on the tracks.

Workers could be seen pulling a skateboard from underneath the train around 9:30 p.m.

Route 39 buses picked up passengers between Heath Street and Brigham Circle while crews worked to re-rail the trolley car.

Green Line service between the two stations resumed around 10:30 p.m.

State data shows that this is the ninth derailment in two years.

Last month, a Red Line car went off the tracks and hit the platform of the Broadway Station in South Boston.

In July, a Green Line crashed into another train on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton, sending more than two dozen passengers to the hospital. The operator of that trolley has been charged in connection with this crash.

In March, a new Orange Line train derailed at Wellington Station.

Transit Matters board member Ari Ofsevit says more needs to be done to make the system more reliable because “thousands of people rely on the T every day to get to and from their jobs.”

