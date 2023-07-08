(WHDH) — Some Massachusetts beaches were given the green light for beachgoers to return to the water Saturday after closures due to high bacteria levels.

Revere Beach reopened to swimming on Saturday. Several beaches remain closed in Beverly.

The reopening comes after officials told swimmers to stay out of the ocean at Dane Street Beach, Brackenbury Beach, Independence Beach, Mingo Beach, Obear Beach and Rice’s Beach. They will be closed until at least next week when the water can be retested.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)