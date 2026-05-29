BOSTON (WHDH) - Twins are living independently for the first time in their lives through a new program called Best Buddies Living, which provides residential support for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Best Buddies, founded by Anthony Shriver, helps those with intellectual or developmental disabilities land jobs, build friendships, and live fuller lives. Through Best Buddies Living, twins Nathaniel and Austin Lewin find themselves living in their own apartment together.

“It kind of felt weird at first, living on my own, making my own food every day, walking to work,” Nathaniel said.

“It’s a lot of strange but I’m getting used to it day by day,” Austin said.

Best Buddies Living Residential Manager Cassie Hierl helps the twins navigate all of the challenges and responsibilities that come with having their own apartment, and is always on call in case of emergencies.

“We get to work with them one on one to figure out what it looks like to work toward even more independent living skills,” Hierl said. “For a lot of our residents, they’ve been underestimated their whole lives, and now they’re living independently, and feeling a lot more fulfilled, and that’s not an opportunity that everyone gets.”

The goal of the program is to build confidence and problem-solving skills, so that one day program participants can live entirely on their own without help from Best Buddies.

“They can stay here as long as they need to, but the goal and success is that they can learn these skills and then be able to implement them in their own lives,” said Kara Falcone, State Director for Best Buddies. “Figuring out what the right path is for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their different levels of need can be very challenging, we’re trying to fill the gap where there’s an opportunity to live independently with some support.”

Austin and Nathaniel have been living on their own for a few months, and said the best parts have been getting to walk to work and having game nights with their roommate.

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