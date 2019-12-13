State police identify man killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 39-year-old man who was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Mass. Pike in Westborough on Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the eastbound side of the highway around 8:30 p.m. found a 2019 Lexus coupe that was on fire and resting against the median barrier.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the Lexus, identified as Joel Yeghen, was traveling eastbound when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer.

Yeghen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)