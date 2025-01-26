BOSTON (WHDH) - State police have resumed their search of the Charles River for a possible missing person.

A state police underwater rescue team and its Airwing have been searching the area since receiving a report of abandoned shoes and clothing next to the river.

No additional information was immediately available.

