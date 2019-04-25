State police to introduce Luna, department’s first-ever comfort dog

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police officials will introduce the world to their newest four-legged colleague on Thursday.

Luna, a four-month-old English black Labrador, will be the department’s first-ever comfort dog.

Thanks to a donation to the department, Luna will be assigned to the Employee Assistance Unit and will be brought to any first responders the unit is working with as part of its post-traumatic stress decompression and healing process.

Luna will also be made available to civilian victims and survivors of large-scale incidents.

Luna will be introduced during a news conference at State Police General Headquarters in Framingham at 11 a.m.

