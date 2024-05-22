SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Help is coming for Salisbury Beach in the form of $1.75 million in state funding to shore up the beach’s dunes after recent severe erosion, a state official confirmed.

State Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Brian Arrigo in a statement said the administration of Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll is investing the money in an interim dune nourishment project. In addition to helping the beach, Arrigo said the project will protect part of Route 1A and nearby infrastructure against flooding.

New efforts come after a series of storms this past winter broke the dunes and caused flooding in Salisbury homes and streets.

The dune project is a one-time project that will involve crews placing roughly 30,000 tons of sand along Salisbury Beach. While the project will repair the dunes, it is not intended to be a long-term solution to the erosion problem at the beach.

“As part of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s ongoing efforts to implement a regional approach to coastal resilience, DCR and the Office of Coastal Zone Management will work with the Salisbury community to develop a holistic strategy for addressing the impacts of climate change at Salisbury Beach,” Arrigo said.

Crews are expected to begin hauling in sand in early to mid-September, after the busy summer season in Salisbury but before the season for strong fall and winter storms that tend to batter New England beaches.

Crews have already placed some sand at certain access points along Salisbury Beach to ensure beach access before this fall’s planned dune work.

“It’s just disappearing,” said one beachgoer on Wednesday when asked about the state of the beach. “The ocean is coming up closer and closer to the homes.”

Crews brought roughly 14,000 tons of sand onto Salisbury Beach over several weeks between February and March to strengthen already worn-down dunes. A storm on March 10 hammered the beach, though, causing more damage.

Residents pooled resources and spent roughly $600,000 on the late-winter dune replenishment project.

Speaking this week, a beachgoer at Salisbury Beach said she is thankful to now have state money on its way.

“We’re just so appreciative that the powers that be got together and made it work for this summer,” the person said.

The Healey-Driscoll administration previously announced an initiative last November aimed at addressing the impacts of climate change along Massachusetts’ coastline.

Officials said they are anticipating a rise in sea levels as well as an increase in tidal and storm-related flooding over the coming decades “if global emissions are not significantly reduced.”

At beaches like Salisbury Beach, Dr. Mark Borrelli said the problem of erosion is as constant as the ocean itself.

“You’re going to be doing it in perpetuity,” said Borrelli, a geologist and researcher at UMass Boston and the Center for Coastal Studies. “You’re going to be doing it over and over and over again because the forces that are active on that beach, that are eroding that beach, are going to continue.”

Through their plan, dubbed ResilientCoasts, state officials said they will seek to identify regulatory, policy and funding options “to develop focused long-term solutions.”

David Holt, who is helping rebuild a neighbor’s home after it was damaged in this year’s storm said he hopes to see a sea wall constructed.

“Seriously, that’s what they need to really fix the problem,” he said.

Borrelli said a sea wall would work. But he said the beach would eventually go away.

As for the remaining options, Borrelli said there are no easy answers.

“We see that a lot with things like parking lots, these infrastructure things that can be moved — roads, lighthouses often,” he said. “But, moving whole towns, neighborhoods, that’s something that is a hard conversation but it has to be talked about.”

