WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Worcester is expected to get up to 15 inches of snow during the third March nor’easter.

Flakes began to fall early Tuesday morning.

Many commuters heeded officials’ warnings to stay off the roads as difficult travel was expected.

Crews pre-treated the roads Monday night and plows could be seen working throughout the morning.

Schools and city offices in Worcester closed for the day.

A parking ban is also in effect.

