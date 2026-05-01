DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A final pre-trial hearing was held in Dedham District Court Friday in the case of former New England Patriots Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs himself did not attend the hearing, where his legal team and prosecutors hashed out final sticking points with the judge. His defense team worked to finalize the jury questionnaire, telling the judge those questions should include: “Have you ever heard of Stefon Diggs and/or the case before today?” and “Have you ever closely followed a criminal trial through social media?”

Jury selection for the trial is expected to begin on Monday.

Both sides also released potential witness lists. Diggs is not on the list. The 32-year-old’s mother was initially on the list, but the defense decided in a last minute move that she would not be called to the stand.

Diggs appeared in court in February after he was accused of attacking his live-in personal chef during a dispute over her pay at his Dedham home in December 2025.

According to court paperwork, the private chef told police that Diggs became aggressive during a financial disagreement, during which she said he came into her bedroom, smacked her across the face, and tried to choke her.

Diggs is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. During the February hearing, which lasted just over one minute, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The veteran wide receiver was released by the Patriots after one season in March. He previously signed a 3-year, $63.5M contract with New England last off season.

It’s not clear how long it will take to seat the jury of seven. The trial is expected to last two to three days.

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