Stop & Shop to give retroactive pay increase for associates on the front line

(WHDH) — Stop & Shop announced Friday that it has reinstated its pay increase for its associates.

The Quincy-based grocery store says it will provide retroactive “premium pay” – in the form of lump-sum payments equal to 10 percent of all hours worked between July 5, and August 22 to its 56,000 essential workers in over 400 stores.

The pay recognizes associates’ efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic, according to Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid and union President Marc Perrone.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S. in March, UFCW members and Stop & Shop workers have gone above and beyond to ensure that our stores have remained open to serve our communities’ essential needs. These workers have risen to the challenge and Stop & Shop deeply appreciates everything they have done in difficult circumstances – at work and at home – as they care for their neighbors and their families during a national crisis,” the two wrote in a joint statement.

UFCW International and UFCW Local unions have been negotiating with employers across the country this year to recognize how hard grocery workers are working to provide necessary food and supplies to their communities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Stop & Shop began providing hazard pay for its employees near the start of the pandemic but that ran out in July.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)