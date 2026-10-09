MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes have been canceled at McGlynn Middle and Elementary School in Medford Friday due to a water main break outside the school.

School officials say the building does not have running water and students who arrived must be dismissed as soon as possible by a caregiver.

Elementary school families are asked not to come into the building and families using Eastern Bus and specialized transportation will not be running.

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