LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police said they received several 911 calls Monday night reporting gunshots in the area of Farnham Street.

“Upon arrival, a 51-year-old male was found with numerous gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “He was later pronounced deceased.”

Police arrested Elvin Joaquin Rodrigues, 26, on an outstanding warrant, and later charged him with murder.

He is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

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