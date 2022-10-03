MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man facing charges in connection with a weekend death in Millbury “appeared” in court as an investigation into the incident continues.

Kevin Donnellan, 34, hid behind a wall during proceedings on Monday, as the charges he faced were laid out by prosecutors, including Assault with Intent to Murder and Assault and Battery on a Household/Family Member.

The charges were brought up against Donnellan as part of a death investigation that started Saturday, after police responded to a home on Millbury Street at around 3 p.m. and found one person dead.

Police said the suspect was the one who called 911, telling police that he and the victim had been fighting. Responding officers found the victim in the home’s basement with injuries to his neck.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was identified in open court as Ryan C. Anderson, 29, the boyfriend of the defendant.

Other charges against Donnellan include Aggravated Assault and Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

