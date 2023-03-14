BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of shooting and killing a teenager in Brockton appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, hours after investigators were spotted on scene early Tuesday morning at the site where the teen was killed and a woman was hurt.

Court proceedings revealed that the suspect, Justelino Resende, 38, and the female victim were in a long-term on-again, off-again romantic relationship.

They got into a fight early Tuesday morning. At that point, the prosecutor said, Resende pulled a gun.

The prosecutor said Resende shot at his girlfriend’s daughter and missed. The prosecutor said Resende then fired two shots at his girlfriend, critically wounding her. The prosecutor said another gunshot was fired, hitting and killing the girlfriend’s son as he was sleeping.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that the teen was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His mother was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she remained for treatment as of Tuesday morning.

Resende pulled his shirt over his face and held his head in his hands as the facts were read in court.

The victim’s family sobbed in the last row.

This incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the family’s Brockton home on Tribou Street. After the shooting, witnesses told police Resende yelled “See what you made me do.”

The prosecutor said Resende then tossed the handgun and took off in his car.

Resende’s lawyer said his client was not in his right mind when he reacted Tuesday morning.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz also discussed the case.

“We have a young 14-year-old boy today who should be in school and instead we’re left looking for why did this happen,” Cruz said. “How does this happen? How does a young boy go to bed last night and get killed?”

“We need to make sure we do our job and get justice for him and for his family,” Cruz said.

The Brockton Public Schools confirmed to 7NEWS that the 14-year-old who was killed was a ninth grader at the Brockton Therapeutic Day School.

Officials said they had councilors on hand to help classmates with their grief.

