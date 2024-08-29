KITTERY, Maine (WHDH) – Police fatally shot a suspect during a standoff on the Piscataqua River Bridge between Maine and New Hampshire Thursday and an investigation is underway after both his wife and child were found dead, officials said.

At around 2:07 a.m., police received a 911 call from a man saying he had been in a fight with his wife at their home in Troy, N.H., Maine State Police Colonel Bill Ross said in a press conference. The man told authorities that his wife was dead.

The New Hampshire State Police responded to the home where they found the deceased woman, Ross said.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers from the Kittery Police Department in Maine found the man’s vehicle parked in the southbound lane in the middle of the Piscataqua River Bridge, according to Ross.

Authorities from both New Hampshire and Maine attempted to negotiate with the man and the bridge was shut down in both directions to protect the public, he said.

“Negotiations were ultimately unsuccessful,” Ross said.

The man left his vehicle and raised a gun, prompting a Maine state trooper and two New Hampshire state troopers to fatally shoot him, Ross said.

He fell from the bridge and the U.S. Coast Guard found him dead in the water, he continued. Police on the bridge then found an 8-year-old child fatally shot in back seat of the suspect’s vehicle.

The child’s death was “not associated with the police officers’ use of deadly force,” Ross said.

Authorities from both states are investigating the deaths of the woman and child. The troopers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is standard procedure, Ross said.

The bridge was re-opened around 9:30 a.m. Traffic had been diverted through alternate routes.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

