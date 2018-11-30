Suspects in ‘moving gun battle’ in Cambridge held without bail

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two suspects involved in what police described as a “moving gun battle” in Cambridge were ordered held without bail at their arraignment on Friday.

Police say Ladjuan Guichard, 20, and Joekeem Nelson, 23, both pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from their alleged roles in a brazen daylight shootout in the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets that left Nelson with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

Nelson was charged armed assault to murder, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police.

Guichard was charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and carrying a firearm without a license, police say.

Rattled residents were forced to shelter in place during the ordeal.

Carolyn Cania, who works with children near the scene of the gun battle, said, “It was scary to know we could’ve been walking around with children and something could’ve happened because we go to the park down the street.”

Guichard’s attorney had little to say following the court proceedings.

“I’m not going to make a comment,” he said. “I’m not going to try this in the press.”

